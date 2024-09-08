Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.