Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 144.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,865,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 7.4% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,731.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,773.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,699.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

