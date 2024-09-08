Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,282,041.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $806.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $854.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

