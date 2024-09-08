Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Helen of Troy by 42.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

