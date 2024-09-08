PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.