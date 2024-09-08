PARSIQ Price Down 7.5% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $972,423.53 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

