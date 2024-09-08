Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,094.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,808,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,520 shares of company stock worth $38,572,141 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.63. 275,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,118. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

