Paralel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paralel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OC traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.15. 689,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,554. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

