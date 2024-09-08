Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,889. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

