Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 3,149,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,543. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

