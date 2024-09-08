Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,073. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

