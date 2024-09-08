Paralel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. 1,223,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

