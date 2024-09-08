Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.60. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.