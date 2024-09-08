Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 145,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

