Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 9,378 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Nextracker makes up 2.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nextracker worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,218,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nextracker by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,550,000 after acquiring an additional 678,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Nextracker Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.