Orca Investment Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.