Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

