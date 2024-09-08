Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 6,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Orbit International Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

