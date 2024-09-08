Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Orange alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orange

Institutional Trading of Orange

Orange Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 8.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Orange

(Get Free Report

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.