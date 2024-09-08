Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of ORAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
