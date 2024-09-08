Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 11,154,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

