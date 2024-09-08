Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Shares Down 3.2%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 18,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

