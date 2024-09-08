Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.
OS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.07.
In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
