ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.16.

NYSE:ONON opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

