Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.25

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.25 and traded as high as $24.95. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 14,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

