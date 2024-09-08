OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.49. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 43,939 shares trading hands.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

