Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Smartsheet comprises 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 224.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 342.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.27. 5,266,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,512. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

