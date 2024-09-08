NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NVR by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $23.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9,068.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,476.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,951.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

