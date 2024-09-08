nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

