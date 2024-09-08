NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.68% of NV5 Global worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

