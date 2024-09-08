NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of NV5 Global worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on NV5 Global

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.