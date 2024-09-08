NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWH.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.88.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
