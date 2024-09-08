Niza Global Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42,437.40 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $42,437.40 and approximately $304,359.05 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 5,870,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00018115 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $574,742.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

