News Co. (ASX:NWS) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Thomson acquired 302,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$41.25 ($28.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,477,258.75 ($8,487,931.12). 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

