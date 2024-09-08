New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,791 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avantor worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

