New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,125,549 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,549 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 358,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 262,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $11.52 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.