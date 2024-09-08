New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Howard Hughes worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,369,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,296,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $72.87 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

