Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $9,513,000. Summitry LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

