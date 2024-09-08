Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.