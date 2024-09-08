Needham & Company LLC Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $33.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised JFrog to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,041. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 60.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

