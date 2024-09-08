Navcoin (NAV) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,248.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00020470 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006784 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

