Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Head-To-Head Review

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nature's Miracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A Deere & Company 0 13 8 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $414.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.46 -$7.34 million N/A N/A Deere & Company $54.85 billion 1.92 $10.17 billion $33.22 11.49

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Volatility and Risk

Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A Deere & Company 14.69% 36.71% 7.85%

Summary

Deere & Company beats Nature’s Miracle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Miracle

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Miracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Miracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.