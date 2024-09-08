National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

National Bank Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other news, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

