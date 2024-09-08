Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Sells 6,188 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 2.6% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $315.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

