Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,148 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17,262.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 383,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 5,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $360.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

