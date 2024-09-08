Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.4% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,058.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,998.94.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

