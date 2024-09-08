MRA Advisory Group Sells 4,009 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.