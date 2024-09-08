MRA Advisory Group Sells 354 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 29.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 5.4 %

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $925.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.80. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.