Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.5 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

