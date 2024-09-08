Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 5,051 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,334,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,115,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

