Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 3,148 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,764. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

